Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Invests $787,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,093.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 1,458,705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,771,000 after buying an additional 1,374,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 1,009,177 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

