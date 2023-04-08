AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 370,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 201,499 shares.The stock last traded at $104.13 and had previously closed at $101.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

