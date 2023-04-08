Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28,569.01

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 97.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $770,511.32 and approximately $28,569.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00074312 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00036565 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

