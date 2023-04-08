Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE APD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.00. 869,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

