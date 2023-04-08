Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

