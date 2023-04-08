Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $109.41 and last traded at $110.84. 1,090,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,999,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $334,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,621,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock worth $298,955,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

