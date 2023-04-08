Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

ALIM opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

