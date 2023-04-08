Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -5.89% -1.17% -0.27% Alkami Technology -28.69% -19.59% -13.84%

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 8 0 2.62 Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ceridian HCM and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $79.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.48 -$73.40 million ($0.48) -144.23 Alkami Technology $204.27 million 5.60 -$58.60 million ($0.64) -19.36

Alkami Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkami Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Alkami Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

