AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

