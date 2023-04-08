Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

