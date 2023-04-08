Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,367 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

