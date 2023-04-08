Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

