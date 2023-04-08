American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

