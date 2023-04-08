Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.92

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.92 and traded as low as $20.31. Ames National shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 12,003 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ames National Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

See Also

