Amgen (AMG) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $681.45 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78140975 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,590.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

