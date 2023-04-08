Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $38.33

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,769.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

