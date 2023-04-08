AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. Raymond James lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,251.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $15,672,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $22,503,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

