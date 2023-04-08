Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0352

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $340.22 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,046.22 or 1.00000968 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03541694 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $39,908,419.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

