Anuj Aggarwal Sells 5,139 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 41 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $247.23.
Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
