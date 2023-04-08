Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,390,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,289,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

