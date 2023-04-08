ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.93.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 713.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

