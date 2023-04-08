Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $103,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,556,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

