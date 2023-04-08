Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $88,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

