Arcus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR opened at $246.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.21. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.