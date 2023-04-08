Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0989 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $98.77 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00063090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.