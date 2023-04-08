ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.33. 95,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 160,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.