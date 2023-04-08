Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after purchasing an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

