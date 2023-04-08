ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.93 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ASD has a market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.54 or 1.00009887 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05282267 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,414,269.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

