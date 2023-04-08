AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71). Approximately 84,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 116,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.72).

AssetCo Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £80.38 million, a P/E ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at AssetCo

In related news, insider Campbell Fleming bought 14,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.80 ($13,109.54). Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

