Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

