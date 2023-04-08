Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $86,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 93.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Autohome by 2,036.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Down 1.9 %

ATHM opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

