Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 165,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

