AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

PPI opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Read More

