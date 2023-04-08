Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,713,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.