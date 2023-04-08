Ballentine Partners LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,104 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

