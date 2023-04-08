Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

