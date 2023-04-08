Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.