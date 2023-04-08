Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 5,170 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.44 and its 200 day moving average is $286.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.