Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

