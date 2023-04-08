Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 158.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.