Bank of America Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $868.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.85.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $656.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.