Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.84. 41,216,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,734,752. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

