Bank of America Cuts Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target to $17.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE:PAX opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 195.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 769,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 771.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 626,439 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

