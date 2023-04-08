Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 41,648 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $15,313,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

