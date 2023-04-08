Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 520,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

