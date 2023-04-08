Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.