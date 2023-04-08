Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,546 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.65% of North American Construction Group worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Further Reading

