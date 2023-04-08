Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 17,760 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $830,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

