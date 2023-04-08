Barclays Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $21.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

NYSE SHC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

About Sotera Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sotera Health by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,203,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Sotera Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Sotera Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.