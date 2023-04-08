Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
BATL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Battalion Oil from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Battalion Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.
Battalion Oil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Battalion Oil has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
